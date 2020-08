A 60-year-old male has appeared in court following a house fire in Plymouth Street, Whanganui, last week.

The man appeared in Whanganui District Court on Saturday on charges of wilfully setting fire to property and possession of cannabis, a police spokesperson said.

He is due to reappear on September 15.

Three fire engines were called to the central city property just before midday on Friday.

Everyone was accounted for at the address.

House fire in Plymouth Street Whanganui. Friday, August 28, 2020 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Lucy Drake. WGP 29Aug20 -

House fire in Plymouth Street Whanganui. Friday, August 28, 2020 Whanganui Chronicle photograph by Bevan Conley.