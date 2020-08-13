Strong Electrical Limited has expanded its operation with the purchase of Firewatch Wanganui from long-time owners Colin and Jackie Gibson.

Colin and son Jarrod will continue to work for Firewatch under the ownership of Grant Neilson and Brett Tasker.

"That's what Colin wanted, and that's what we wanted. Nothing has changed, Colin and Jarrod are still an integral part of the business," Neilson said.

Firewatch imports, assembles, distributes and services portable fire protection and fire safety equipment around the Whanganui/Manawatu region.

Strong Electrical and Firewatch Wanganui have had a strong business relationship over the years, and merging the two infrastructures made sense with the direction Strong Electrical are heading.

"It was a good fit to amalgamate. It aligns with our Strong Electrical building warrant of fitness and fire alarm installation and servicing division," Neilson said.

"Basically, grouped the two together to go forward as a pretty powerful group.

There are now 34 staff now under the Strong Electrical and Firewatch umbrella.

"I believe it makes us a 'one stop shop' compliance company in the area. The fact that we can now do building compliance, firefighting equipment, mechanical engineering, electrical and heat pumps, there is nothing we are missing out on as a group. We cover the lot," Tasker said.