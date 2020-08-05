Research by Kantar TNS conducted in early June 2020 showing a steady rise in popularity of Ruapehu as a holiday destination.

Visit Ruapehu general manager Jo Kennedy said it was looking to increase visitor numbers even further, with midweek get-away offers coming up.

"We're lucky to be located in such a beautiful part of the country and with our central location we're a perfect 'drive' destination for most North Islanders," she said.

Taumarunui has seen an increase in visitors since 2016 with people visiting Ruapehu stopping in the town increasing from 19 per cent to 25.

Tongariro National Park and Ohakune remain the most commonly visited locations in the region.

Kennedy said they are thankful that the region's potential has been recognised by the Government after receiving a $700,000 funding boost as part of the Strategic Tourism Assets Protection Programme (STAPP) recovery plan for Regional Tourism Organisations.

"This means we can advance the work that has been developed in conjunction with the support of our district council over the last few years with the Ruapehu Regional Visitor Development Plan.

"The funding will be used for domestic marketing, industry capability, event marketing and destination management/planning aimed at increasing the region's profile."