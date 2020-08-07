A Whanganui entrepreneur creating a new retail space in the middle of Victoria Ave is now looking for small businesses and first-time retailers to sign up.

Robert Scott has created The Marketplace, a community-based, collaborative retail space designed for small businesses in the old Farmers building.

Scott said it was a chance for businesses to test themselves in the retail sector without the hefty initial costs.

Scott, well known for his involvement in Whanganui real estate and collaborative community projects, is envisioning an innovative 30-plus retail store space.

Advertisement

"I regularly have had small players come along saying 'I want to try to get into retail'," Scott said.

"They might have a really good idea, really good product, but all the costs and risks are lumped on to the tenant and it all becomes too hard.

"I see a gap in the market between operators with a side hustle ... being a full-time retailer who has the resources to open their own shop."

After wrapping up four years in commercial real estate with Bayleys, Scott said the proposal was all about helping businesses to start up.

Retailers can sign up for a six-month lease.

"We remove the risk of investing in a long-term lease and the responsibility of taking on a lease by yourself," Scott said.

"If we can help 30 retailers have a crack at something and succeed, that's great.

"If they outgrow it and they want to get on to the main street, they now know their turnover and they can go to their bank and accountants with confidence."

Advertisement

The Marketplace is now seeking tenants and Scott hopes it will be open for customers in late October.

"We need to attract out-of-towners here. We have amazing boutique shopping and with all the other attractions around Whanganui, this should only add to that," Scott said.

"I have plenty of optimism."

The retail space will be open Wednesday to Sunday.

The old Farmers building adjacent to Majestic Square, which has been empty for the last five years, was bought by local Craig and Tracy Mitchell-Anyon during the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

"It's a prime bit of real estate but it hasn't had a lot of interest because it would only attract big-box retailers who aren't all looking to come to Whanganui," Scott said.

Advertisement

Due to compliance with the building at the moment, food cannot be consumed on the premises.

Scott said businesses could sell food products but it would only be those who are selling in bulk or food that wouldn't be eaten on-site.

Each retailer's space will be set up for them with a shop fit-out including shelving and storage, allowing them to "come straight in and set up shop".

A short business course will also be developed to run as a group to help educate and mentor retailers.

The Marketplace will have an innovative payment platform for all of its stores, allowing retailers to focus on their relationships with customers without having to worry about leasing eftpos machines or having cash on hand, Scott said.

The retail space will also have a dedicated one-stop website where customers can shop by product or store: "Not all retailers are wired for online sales so we have to help everybody. Everything in store will be available online."

Advertisement

The website to register on is the-marketplace.co.nz