With Government funding now in place, only one last parcel of land needs to be acquired before work can start on a road from Nukumaru to Wai-inu Beach.

Last week Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced $48 million for shovel-ready infrastructure projects in Taranaki. One of the successful projects was the extension to Nukumaru Station Rd. It was given $7m - the total cost of building it.

The road has been planned since 2016, after three successive floods damaged the Limeworks Bridge on Wai-inu Beach Rd. The road was the only access for 70 residents at the beach and for the 350 staff who travel to Silver Fern Farms' Waitōtara meatworks.

Nukumaru farmer David Pearce allowed alternative access across his farm on each occasion, at some cost to him.

Alternative access was designed and surveyed, starting as an extension of Nukumaru Station Rd and using some of his land. The new route requires land from other owners too, including organic dairy farmer Diana Handley, who has not wanted to sell.

The matter went to a hearing and was then appealed to the Environment Court. One result was that Handley then stood to lose 2.9ha of land, rather than 4.6ha.

The South Taranaki District Council has been reluctant to take the land under the Public Works Act, and Handley does not want to comment.

Construction of the road can begin as soon as that last land acquisition is in place, a council spokesman said.

The Government is also putting $3m toward Hāwera's new cultural centre, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga, and $3m into upgrading Dawson Falls Lodge on Mt Taranaki. It will also fund the repair and upgrade of New Plymouth's Yarrow Stadium ($20m).