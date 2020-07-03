Kapiti two-piece The Deadbeat Dads will be shaking off the lockdown blues with a concert in Whanganui tonight.

Drummer Nick Potts said the band had played in Whanganui once before and they were looking forward to coming back.

"It was this time last year actually," Potts said.

"We really enjoyed playing Lucky Bar last time so we are looking forward to this."

Potts and guitarist/singer Simon Donald began playing in 2018, and Potts said they'd been touring and gigging constantly ever since.

"We worked out a way that Simon could play bass and electric guitar at the same time and coupled with some heavy drums from myself, we just didn't stop playing across the country."

The band liked to "put on a show", Potts said, combining elements of blues, rock, punk, and garage, with some "craziness on top".

"We've played everywhere really, from the New Plymouth Festival of Lights and opening for acts like Wo Fat and Jason Kerrison through to playing hotel pubs in small towns and crazy house parties."

Potts said the band planned on releasing its debut album later in the year.

The Deadbeat Dads play at Lucky Bar tonight, with support from The Groundsmen and In Business. Doors open at 8.30pm and tickets are $10.