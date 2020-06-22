Hamilton woman Jean MacBeachen is on the hunt for information about a photograph taken in Whanganui in 1920.

"I decided to write my life story during the country lockdown and found an old photo that I need help with," she said.

"This photo was taken in 1920 somewhere in Whanganui."

The man in the photo is MacBeachen's great-grandfather George Robert Tasker who is with his daughter-in-law Gwen Tasker, MacBeachen's grandmother.

"George Robert's eldest son Percy Edward Tasker (my grandfather) was born in Whanganui, and enlisted in World War I and left for France from Whanganui. He and his father both served in France together."

MacBeachen hopes someone can help her with details about the photo. If you can assist, email Jean MacBeachen at jean.guymac@outlook.com