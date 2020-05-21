A logistics specialist from Ohakea Air Base is in Covid-19 lockdown in Egypt where she is on deployment with the New Zealand Defence Force.

Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Corporal Jo Uncles is part of the Defence Force contingent in the Sinai. She is working as a passport clerk for the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO), an international peacekeeping force overseeing the terms of the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

"Although we have no incoming or outgoing contingents requiring ID and visa documentation, a lot of personnel who are unable to go home due to border restrictions are requiring renewals to their official documentation," Uncles said.

Corporal Jo Uncles, normally based at Ohakea, has been in the Sinai for six months. Photo / Supplied

There have been no cases of Covid-19 within the MFO after early introduction of lockdown procedures and isolation of the camps on March 10.

Uncles is from a military background and joined the RNZAF at the age of 45.

"My parents and most of my siblings all spent time in the military. I found myself in a job which I was not particularly happy in. I decided to try for the military and have never regretted my decision."

She has previously had a six-week deployment to Antarctica and has been in the Sinai for six months.

NZDF personnel normally rotate out of missions every six to 12 months, depending on the nature of the deployment. Because of border closures, travel restrictions and other measures to restrict the spread of Covid-19, the Kiwis in the Sinai are waiting to hear when they'll be able to return to New Zealand.

"I'm glad that the NZDF gave me this opportunity to deploy, there are not many grandmothers who would be presented with such a chance. I have really enjoyed the deployment but I do miss my family and we appreciate all the work everyone is putting in to try and get us home as soon as possible."

