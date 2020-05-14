Local funeral directors are applauding the Government for easing restrictions on the number of people allowed to attend funerals and tangihanga under alert level 2.

Under level 3, only 10 people could attend funerals and tangi. This was also going to be the case under level 2 but, on Thursday evening, Health Minister David Clark announced up to 50 people could attend funeral services as long as the Ministry of Health was satisfied that a range of public health measures could consistently be met.

Owner of Dempsey and Forrest James Forrest said he was glad the Government had "come to its senses".

"So pleased," he said. "It's a lot better result for families, it just allows more people to attend and say goodbye and that is really good."

Forrest said public pressure helped get the rules changed.

"I think the pressure got too much. The Government could see sense that we can manage this in a controlled environment. So we are delighted for those who have lost someone."

Craig Cleveland from Cleveland Funeral Home said they had already made three applications to the Ministry of Health, which were granted immediately.

"The good thing about it is it gives family the ability to extend to wider family groups, and that's so important.

"It's a move in the right direction and I think the Government has seen sense. There has been a lot of lobbying from iwi, church groups and others."

Meanwhile, Forrest said it was a challenging time for directors operating under level 3, but families were understanding of the situation.

"I must admit the families we've had the privilege of caring for during this time have been so understanding and accepting of the changes that have been implemented. We are really impressed with that."

Both Dempsey and Forrest and Cleveland Funeral Home have been livestreaming services during level 3 and will continue to do so under level 2. Both estimated more than 80 per cent of services were being livestreamed.

Forrest said livestreaming had been "a real saviour".

"With Zoom, families can talk at the service. So, one, they can see the service live and, two, they can share their memories and thoughts."

Cleveland said they always had livestreaming technology, but the Covid-19 pandemic made it come into its own.

"We have had a huge response to it. We are receiving very good feedback from families that have watched online."

Funeral homes would be open to hosting multiple services for the same person.

"What we have to do is be clear with families and understand what there needs are and we come up with the answers after that as to how we," Cleveland said.

Funeral services are required to have full contact tracing and correct social distancing throughout services.

Both Dempsey and Forrest and Cleveland Funeral Home said sticking to the protocols would not be an issue and they had plenty of space to house 50 people safely.

"The hardest thing will be the hugs and kisses. I think people are sensible enough to realise that we can't do that, this is something we still can't do," Cleveland said.

Forrest applauded the respect shown by Whanganui locals as hearses head up to Aramoho Cemetery.

"Seen a massive increase in the people of Whanganui doing that and I just think its fantastic. They are really feeling empathy for families that have lost someone during this difficult time."

Cleveland has been equally impressed by locals during such a tough time.

"The number of families standing on the side of the road with messages and flowers, that has been mind-blowing."

"Whanganui has always pulled over for funerals. Traffic stops, pedestrians stop. We have done that forever in Whanganui."

