A Waverley cafe has had its store front window smashed.

Main Street Cafe owner Claire Davidson said she received a text from the local Four Square owner on Thursday morning.

"I have no idea what happened. I got this text saying 'sorry about your window' and when I came down there was a huge hole. Huge big window and a huge hole. Big enough to jump through."

During the first week of lockdown, her shed behind the house was vandalised.

After the break-in at home, Davidson was nervous about what could possibly happen.

"I come down every morning to check on everything and every morning I turned up here and was like 'what am I going to find'."

The window is going to cost $790 to fix.

"There's enough going on without having to have extra costs."