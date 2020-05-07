While leaders, educators and businesspeople welcomed more clarity around what alert level 2 will mean for Whanganui, others still have questions and are working through how it will affect them when a decision to move is made.



Whanganui could benefit from domestic travel when New Zealand moves to level 2, Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said.

"It will obviously be very good to have inter-regional travel and tourism happening again," McDouall said.

He imagines Whanganui will look good for a weekend break for Wellington and Auckland people who can't fly to Cairns for a quick break.

McDouall said he will be making an appointment for a haircut and looks forward to having friends over. He lost an uncle and a cousin during the lockdown and can appreciate the need for funeral gatherings.

But he emphasises the need to take care, and for shops and accommodation providers to have robust practices.

For people getting out and about when the level does drop to 2, McDouall asks them to keep their distance from other people, maintain hygiene and not travel unnecessarily.

"I have three things to say: wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands."

Early learning services, schools and tertiary education facilities will all open at alert level 2, with distance learning still available for those unable to return to school.

Schools will open at the start of a week, whenever a decision is made about moving to level 2.

Whanganui City College principal Peter Kaua said he was hoping for more detail around students returning to school under level 2.

"We are hoping that the Ministry of Education will trust schools to manage the move to level 2 in the way that works best for their students," Kaua said.



Deputy principal Val Rooderkerk said the Covid-19 level 4 and 3 stages have demonstrated that while some students have adapted well to distance learning, others have not.

"Some students just need a lot more teacher-directed study and that is just their learning style."

Carlton School principal Gaye O'Connor said she is pleased schools will not be expected to open mid-week.

"Children have been missing their friends and family members for weeks and it will be great if they can spend time with them before coming back to the school environment," O'Connor said.

"I think they need some adjustment time to kick a ball around with a couple of friends, visit their nana or favourite aunty and enjoy some of her baking before they come back to school."

Restaurants, cafes and bars can reopen for business but there are strict rules around keeping groups seated, separated and using a single server if possible.

Stellar Restaurant and Bar general manager Charlie Meyerhoff said that while she was happy to be able to resume trading, she was also nervous about how younger patrons would behave "after a few drinks".

"About 30 of our regulars have created a Facebook messenger group called Stellar Happy Hour, and they're already saying how excited they are for level 2," Meyerhoff said.

"I said that I didn't trust them all, because as soon as they get drunk they'll be up and dancing.

"It's going to take some serious planning on our side to make sure the rules are adhered to.

"Our nightclub obviously won't be opening when we go to level 2 and that is a big part of our earnings."

Meyerhoff said the restaurant side of Stellar would be easier to manage and control.

"It's not going to be a problem at all to get the restaurant back up and running, and we'll be making the necessary changes in that area."



Maria Lane Eatery and Bar owner Bryce Mason said he was looking forward to welcoming people back into the restaurant.

"Obviously we'll be following protocols and it'll be a great chance for people to reconnect with one another again," Mason said.

"As a restaurant, everyone will be seated, so that is fairly manageable.

"I really feel for people who are operating places that set up purely as bars, because that will be a much harder thing to police."

Markets will be allowed to operate under level 2 but with physical distancing requirements and restrictions on numbers.

Whanganui River Markets co-ordinator Annette Main said she will be contacting regular stallholders to gauge the level of interest in trading under level 2 conditions.

"Quite a few traders have been managing non-contact selling during level 3," Main said.

"They have increased their online activity and connected with their regular customers which is great."



Main said she thinks it will be possible to reopen the regular Saturday markets and restrict numbers to 100 people at a time but is unsure whether it will be viable for stallholders.

"We could use tables and traffic cones to block off areas and manage the flow but a number of stallholders depend on fast-moving trade with high numbers so it could be really problematic for them.

"I've been getting a lot of messages from regular market customers saying how much they miss their Saturday visits so it will be great when we can start again."

Hairdressers and barbers will be back in business under level 2, but there are strict guidelines that include staff wearing appropriate protective equipment and having a robust contact tracing system.

Head High Hair Stylists owner Debbie Head welcomed the news after weeks of uncertainty.

"If we get everything that we need, absolutely. We are definitely keen to get back in. Now that I know what the guidelines are, it's great."

Domestic travel will be permitted under level 2, with physical distancing required for airline travel.

An Air Chathams spokesperson said the company was formulating plans on what moving to level 2 would mean for its services, including the Whanganui-Auckland route.

