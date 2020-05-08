Thanks to the ingenuity of two staff members, Parnells Cafe has a new addition to its team.

Owner Aroha Mackintosh said they were throwing around ideas on how to draw people back in as business has been "pretty slow" under level 3.

Thanks to staff members Jess Banford-Short and Nicola Farrington, the team welcomed mascot Mojo at the beginning of the week to help bring people in and "have a little bit of fun".

Parnells, which is taking phone and online orders as well as in-store orders following Covid-19 guidelines, wanted locals to know they were operating.

"We really just wanted people to know we were open because it doesn't appear that we are," Mackintosh said.

"It was just a way for us to let people know we are open, have a bit of fun with the staff and a way to promote online."

The team looked on Trade Me and Amazon for food costumes, but with delays due to Covid-19, they took it into their own hands.

Banford-Short and Farrington combined brains to bring in Mojo, a corrugated cardboard cup. Bandford-Short supplied the materials, while Farrington and his engineer father Bryan constructed Mojo.

Mackintosh said there has been a huge online response to the mascot.

"She has certainly managed to pull customers in."

Parnell's newest team member Mojo. Photo / Bevan Conley

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

While unsure how she feels personally about operating under level 2, Mackintosh said for business it was vital.

"That brings a whole lot of other issues such as contact tracing. It will definitely be a whole new way to operate.

"Contact tracing will be the most difficult."

Mackintosh said the staff have used the time off to give the cafe a thorough clean, something that isn't usually possible due to them operating seven days a week.

"We are all set up for that social distancing under level 2."

After four weeks in lockdown, Mackintosh said it has been great getting back into work.

"The staff was so keen to come back. I think they are enjoying being back because I certainly am. We have just slotted back in straight away."

Parnells experimented with their operating hours under level 3, but are looking to transition back to their normal 8am - 4pm days.

"We shifted because a lot of businesses around us aren't operating under level 3 and they were our core breakfast and morning coffee customers."

Mackintosh has been amazed by the solidarity among business owners as they navigate Covid-19 restrictions.

"Business owners are just there for each other. The support of customers to support and shop local has been amazing. Definitely a silver lining from this lockdown situation."

