South Taranaki District Council's plans to relieve the Covid-19 financial burden on ratepayers include a zero rate increase for 2020-21.

The council has released its annual plan for the next financial year, with South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon saying that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus for the next year will be on ways it can support the community through the recovery and undertake activities to stimulate economic growth using, where possible, local businesses and contractors.

"This annual plan proposes a range of measures aimed at bringing relief to residents and businesses, some of which can be actioned immediately while others are more long term and will require additional planning before being implemented," Nixon said.

"Following the council's long-term plan, rates were projected to increase by around 3.36 per cent. However, given the financial burden Covid-19 will place on many families and businesses we are proposing to have a zero per cent rate rise.

"In addition, the council is proposing a freeze on fees and charges and is offering payment plans and remission of rate penalties for those experiencing financial hardship."

The council had been able to achieve the zero rates increase because it was in a sound financial position and would take $722,500 from its long-term investment fund.

"There will be no changes in levels of service, and we will continue to meet our current and future infrastructure needs without compromising future plans or our overall financial position," Nixon said.

The council would consider further measures in the coming year and would work with businesses, iwi and others to develop them.

It is also seeking Government financial assistance for six "shovel-ready" projects: Nukumaru Station Rd, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga (the library, culture and arts centre in Hāwera), Waimate West water mains replacement, desludging the Hāwera wastewater treatment plant anaerobic lagoon, Hāwera Business Park infrastructure and Waimate West reservoir.

Other longer-term economic recovery measures include bringing forward planned upgrades of town centres, including Pātea and Waverley, and the Hāwera Business Park and associated infrastructure work.

The council is not formally consulting on its annual plan but people can give feedback until 5pm on Thursday, May 21. Details are on the council's website www.southtaranaki.com