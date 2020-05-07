Creating employment opportunities while protecting the environment is the challenge facing Ruapehu Recruitment's new business growth manager.

Ruapehu Recruitment director and Ngā Waihua o Paerangi (Ngāti Rangi social entity) chairwoman Deborah Te Riaki says local man Paul Carr has been appointed to the role.



Carr has a passion for the environment and extensive knowledge in environmental management having held senior management roles with the Department of Conservation and Recreation Services in Hawke's Bay.

Te Riaki said Carr's appointment signalled a new era of growth and development for the company.

"Paul will be charged with continuing to provide a sustainable workforce for the Ruapehu district while also growing the company to provide even more opportunities for our communities into the future.

Advertisement

"Being a rural community it's only fitting that we have someone like Paul, who has a passion for the outdoors and our unique alpine environment, to lead Ruapehu Recruitment into the future. It's an exciting time."

Carr said he was looking forward to returning to Ohakune and the challenges it will bring.

"Having lived away for some time I'm looking forward to coming home and carrying on with the awesome mahi that Ruapehu Recruitment has led thus far.

"Our environment should be the starting point for all our initiatives so my challenge is to create more employment opportunities while ensuring the environment is protected for future generations to enjoy."

Te Riaki acknowledged Te Wai Munro and Kathy Pyatt who have been integral in the company's development and wished them well in their next endeavours.

Carr starts with the company on May 25.

Ruapehu Recruitment is based in Ohakune and services Ohakune, Raetihi and Waiouru.