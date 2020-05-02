Remember the ad campaign from the 80s? – Don't leave town till you've seen the country. It's that time again.

The way in which New Zealanders travel and holiday has changed dramatically. A winter break in the Islands, a weekend break over the ditch or the dream family trip to Disneyland are just going to have to wait.

Border restrictions are likely to be in place for many more months, so experiencing New Zealand is likely the way we will holiday for the foreseeable future.

Spending our money supporting New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses has never been more important.

Off the Beaten Track is an organisation that connects holiday makers with properties that are rural and uniquely New Zealanders.

Connecting lovers of the great outdoors with landowners to create experiences that are original and memorable.

Horizon Research has found that tourism and related businesses will enjoy a re-start, with more than a million adults intending to take domestic holidays.

Getting Off the Beaten Track is the best way to visit and holiday in New Zealand, with all dollars going back into the New Zealand economy.

Every booking made through Off the Beaten Track puts dollars into Kiwi pockets. Photo / Supplied

Off the Beaten Track founder Michele Connell believes Kiwis helping Kiwis is the key to picking up the now wounded NZ Tourism industry.

"My aim over the coming months is to shamelessly promote Off the Beaten Track and other small Kiwi enterprises," she says.

"We are a small Kiwi business, owned by Kiwis, run by Kiwis, looking after Kiwis. Any tourism dollars that arrive back in their pockets is a good thing. Not only for our landowners, but the small businesses in the local towns you pass through."

Holidaying local means you can enjoy an experience with a local tourist operator that is owned and run by Kiwis, while you are there you might eat at the local restaurant, buy fruit from a small orchard along the way or pick up a bottle of wine from a small winery… all benefiting from your local spend.

"Off the Beaten Track is not Airbnb or Booking.com - huge offshore global giants that do not pay tax in New Zealand or contribute to our economy," she says.

"Every booking made through Off the Beaten Track puts dollars into Kiwi pockets, just as it should be.

"Think local, shop local, stay local, spend local and don't leave town until you've seen the country."