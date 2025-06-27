As a show of appreciation, Devilskin are offering the chance to win a lasting memento of their musical evolution.

There are two triple packs of signed band photos to be won, each depicting them at a different stage of their journey.

All photos have been signed by each of the four band members and laminated to ensure their longevity.

And that is pretty much what Devilskin are all about. They are more than just music, they are a family, and they are in it for the long haul.

They are known to bring it all together at those much sought-after “family reunions”, their live gigs.

It is well documented that they now have three generations attending their shows.

The regard they have for their fans is known internationally.

Stalwarts on the live touring scene, Devilskin have been tearing through all the hits and fan favourites including Little Pills, Never See The Light, Start A Revolution, Fade, Pray, Endo, All Fall Down, Corrode and Barracuda. They’ve also debuted some new songs in all their raw glory.

You can win one of two triple packs of signed Devilskin band photos.

Great new songs include the two new singles, Swelter and Half-Life of Dreams.

In the latter, frontwoman Jennie Skulander delivers a soaring yet honest exploration of her struggles with insomnia and sleep medications.

Drummer Nic Martin said he was “really proud” to create a song that Skulander felt she could be a little more vulnerable with.

Music-wise, Half-Life of Dreams is bold, classy and emotionally raw.

It immediately states its intent with a seductive riff evolving into an inescapable spiral of groove.

Fun fact: the music was composed within three hours and urges a refreshed take on Devilskin’s hard-hitting sound, while retaining the nostalgia of a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game soundtrack.

The stellar production, courtesy of Dave Rhodes, is vivid and touchingly highlights the profound despair of someone haunted by insomnia, searching for a remedy that ultimately comes with the weight of addiction.

The honesty is palpable, and the band’s sound is even more confident as the re-evolution of Devilskin continues.

The second single, Swelter, sees Skulander making her way between flashes of calm and vicious sonic intrusions. The song, with a razor riffage, is immediately compelling.

It addresses the subject of personal responsibility and achieving your potential.

Lyricist Paul Martin said the song was inspired by his “odd neighbour”.

“His life was junk food, gaming, living with mum, and generally being inert; so I developed this story for him.

“When Nic came up with the music, with its aggression, quirks, and schizophonics, it just fell together perfectly.”

The video was directed by award-winning director Shae Sterling and was described as an “action-packed hard ride”, but Devilskin also show they aren’t too-cool-for-school by injecting some hearty homegrown humour into the visuals and having fun in the process.

Nic Martin said the band was “absolutely thrilled” to share “this wild, wacky video” with the world.

“It was a total pleasure to have our friend and long-time collaborator Shae direct the chaos with his signature style.

“Reminiscent of Westie-glam and 80s Kiwi bogan, but with a taste of modern metalcore twisted in, the replay value on this video is sky-high.”

Fans loved the video, some posting that it had a definite “Outrageous Fortune Westie vibe” while another simply commented “Helter Swelter!”

Other tracks from the much-anticipated Re-Evolution album to feature in the shows are Desiderium, Burn Slow and Ghosts In The Mud.

Renowned for their A-game live shows, Devilskin have a well-earned reputation for always bringing their fierce energy and compelling presence to the stage.

This set of dates has seen them upping the pace and lifting the bar for themselves and their audience.

Round up your mates and secure your tickets to the final nights of the tour now. VIP packages are available.

The Details

What: Devilskin with special guests Villainy and Midwave Breaks

When: Friday, June 27, at The Powerstation, Auckland. Saturday, June 28, at Stadium Lounge, Mt Maunganui. Saturday, July 5, at Meow Nui Wellington.

Tickets: including full show details and itinerary: devilskin.co.nz/pages/upcoming-gigs

WIN: A triple pack of Devilskin signed photos. To be in the draw, email your name, address and daytime phone number(s) to hnfthcomps@gmail.com, with Devilskin photos in the subject, by midday Friday, July 11.

Competition by Fill The House Tickets Project — proudly supporting families living with cancer