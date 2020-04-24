Fire services were kept busy early on Thursday morning with two house fires in central Whanganui.

Three fire trucks arrived and found a house engulfed on Campbell St at 12.45am.

Another house fire sparked two streets away in a bedroom on Harrison St just 10 minutes later.

"It was a small fire in a bedroom that was mostly contained once fire services arrived," a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

Advertisement

The fire at Campbell St is being treated as suspicious, with fire investigators looking into the cause of the blaze after preliminary reports from firefighters on the scene.

No one was reported injured in either fire.