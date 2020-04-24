Whanganui–Ruapehu police urge people to continue to stay home to save lives this Anzac weekend.

Area commander Whanganui-Ruapehu Inspector Nigel Allan said police had been very impressed with how the community had come together and been largely compliant with level 4 restrictions, which he hoped would continue over the long weekend.

"We are still at alert level 4, which means we all must remain at our current place of residence and avoid non-essential travel," Allan said.

"Travelling to and from different towns and cities risks spreading Covid-19 and puts lives at risk. As with the recent Easter break, police will have a significant presence on the region's roads over the upcoming long weekend."

Allen said as part of the road policing response across the district, police would have an increased focus on checkpoints around Whanganui and the wider region over the long weekend to ensure people were keeping themselves safe.



"Travelling to the bach or out of town for a break is not essential travel and it is not permitted. If you choose to travel for anything other than an essential purpose and are stopped by police, you should expect to be directed to return to the point of origin of your journey.

"It is our role to support our communities to be safe – we're asking everyone to continue to stick to the rules and stay home within your bubble.



"By doing so you are helping to keep yourselves, your whānau and your communities safe."