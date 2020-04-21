The roll-out of Hamilton's new wheelie bins has yet to start due to the Covid-19 lockdown across New Zealand.

Information booklets and collection calendars for each property were due to start being delivered with the bins this month but the level 4 lockdown has meant a temporary hold.

The new service will be a 120-litre rubbish wheeled bin, a 240-litre recycling wheeled bin, and a 45-litre crate for glass - all collected fortnightly. There will be a 20 to 30-litre food bin collected weekly.

A Hamilton City Council staff member said that "discussions are still underway with the new service provider to determine how and when we will be able to safely deliver the new bins and what the impact of Covid-19 on the rollout will be."

The new service has a start date of July 2020.

Hamilton News previously spoke to council compliance manager Trent Fowles about how the bins would be stored and used.

"We understand the new bins are a change from the current household set-up and that residents may need to think creatively about where to store them," Fowles said. "We will provide more information and ideas about storage for multi-unit/high-density housing areas nearer to the rollout time.

"We understand that not every resident wants to pay for every rates-funded service," Fowles said.

"However, rates-funded services ensure the needs of the city are met and as a city we need to take responsibility for the waste that we create – both for our current and future environment and community."

"Residents who do not want to use the new service can choose not to use it, however, they will still be rated for rubbish and recycling.

There are private rubbish and recycling services available in Hamilton that residents can organise; however this will be at their own expense," he said.