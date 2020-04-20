The Whanganui Regional Health Network is taking an integrated approach to health and wellbeing by creating new positions in its workforce to focus on mental health.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Whanganui Regional Health Network (WRHN) received funding from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to help support the initiative.

WRHN contracts manager Juanita Murphy said they were delighted to have been successful in their application.

"In practical terms, it will see a number of extra workers based in general practice focusing on mental wellbeing, ensuring people are able to get the help they need, when and where they need it," Murphy said.

She said the integrated approach focuses on expanding general practice teams by adding new team members, including a health improvement practitioner and a health coach/support worker.

"Both these roles will support timely access to support and resources, with the intention that they will see anyone whose thoughts, feelings or actions are impacting on their health and wellbeing, and help people to make the changes they need to enhance their health and wellbeing."

The health improvement practitioner role is relatively new in New Zealand and has been successfully piloted in a few areas.

Aramoho Health Centre is one of four practices where the new roles are to be established. Photo / File

It has proven to reduce wait times for people to access support and learn self-management techniques to manage their concerns, Murphy said.

Understanding self-management, navigating the health system and connecting people to the appropriate community supports can be complex and the new roles aim to support people with this, Murphy said.

Over time the WRHN aims to embed the new roles into all general practice teams in its communities.

Initially, Ruapehu Health, Aramoho Health Centre, Te Oranganui Medical Centre and Gonville Health will offer the services.

Murphy said the MOH wanted a focus on Māori, youth and others experiencing inequitable health outcomes and each of these practices demonstrated populations that met the ministry's focus.

The WRHN is currently recruiting for the new roles.

Murphy said they looked forward to supporting the integration of the roles into general practice teams to expand their capacity to support people's health and wellbeing.