Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron says sticking to self-isolation rules will make it more likely the Covid-19 level four restrictions will not go beyond the current planned four weeks.

"Most people in Ruapehu can be very proud of their commitment to following the lockdown rules however there is still a small minority who need to have a good hard think about their behaviour," he said.

"The more people comply with the rules the higher the likelihood that the Level four restrictions will not go beyond the current planned four weeks."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said some regions may stay under lockdown longer if there was evidence that cases of Covid-19 were not under control there.

Advertisement

Because of the small population of Ruapehu it has every opportunity to be one of the first areas to have Level 4 restrictions relaxed, Cameron said.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Getting Covid-19 under control was the first critical step toward getting the lockdown lifted and starting the recovery of our economy and lifetime, Cameron said.

"If you do need to venture out it should only be if absolutely necessary and then you should stay close to home.

"People should not be travelling long distances such as between townships, districts or around the region."

‌