The last time something like this happened, my daughter was just 8.

Her father and I had given her a tablet for her birthday and she had just discovered some sort of Smurf game that she could play.

The catch was, that you had to buy ‘Smurf Money’ to be able to play it. Gambling for 8-year-olds, in essence.

I said she could use Smurf Money once and so I bought her some with my credit card. Anything to get Gargamel.

I didn’t think anything else of it, until I got my credit card statement.

There was purchase after purchase that showed up from some random business and I couldn’t work it out – until I looked at my daughter. The term withered springs to mind.

She actually sunk down behind the couch cushions.

Little did I know that that damned Smurf game had saved my credit card details and my beloved daughter was happily playing from her bedroom like she was a high roller in Vegas. $600 in total had been charged to my credit card. I felt sick.

Her dad was called and we both dealt with the situation (with her).

But boy, did she know what she had done.

There was a happy ending after I went to the bank, but they were very clear.

“We will give you your $600 back this time, but only this time. You have to have learned your lesson. If it does, it’s on you.”

I thought I had. Nothing of the sort happened for 12 years, until last Tuesday.

I’d had a pair of boots for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Sitting there doing nothing, when suddenly a buyer popped up asking if they were still available.

We had the general chit-chat about what condition they were in and both agreed on the price to pay.

Then she said, “Can I please know your postcode so I can calculate the shipping cost and I’ll order through NZ Post”.

I even asked if she would like me to put them in a box and she said “don’t worry about the box, the courier will help you pack them”.

I hadn’t had this before, but figured that NZ Post must have a new service.

Then I received her message from NZ Post saying that her payment was successful and she sent me a screenshot just as I was texting to ask her for one.

I just had to click on the NZ Post link and give my details for the deposit. Which. I. Did.

It was late and I had been reading in bed, and I didn’t even think about it. Then I did.

I messaged to ask if this was legitimate to which she replied; “I’m not sure how it works but I’ve never had any problems with it”.

By this stage I had got up to look at my computer. Too late. Staring back at me was $4.36. All my money was gone.

It’s no secret that I’m in a rebuilding phase, so I don’t have squillions, but I know where every last cent is.

They had transferred all the money from each of my accounts for upcoming bills, to my main account and it was all gone.

I quickly scanned the room for both my common sense and my intelligence and I think they had packed up and gone on holiday. What an awful feeling.

My brain went at 100 miles an hour thinking about all the implications for me.

How much information they got their hands on and how it had all happened in 10 minutes.

I was too panicked to feel dumb, but it was there simmering beneath the surface. Shame.

I rang the bank straight away and got talked through the implications.

Changed codes and passwords and had to cut my bank card up. I don’t care if the buyer was sitting in Nigeria or Eketāhuna.

My money in Whanganui – was gone.

I’d used two-factor authentication so I thought I was protected. Wrong. If you think you’re smart, these scammers are smarter.

Clearly, they ducked when a good conscience was being handed out in character class too.

Interestingly enough, I had just sold my Mum’s car for her that afternoon and been paid for that.

I was sitting waiting for the money so I could transfer it to her, which I did.

If that had been even half an hour later, the buyer would have got thousands and I would have a very angry little Mother on my hands.

So from this broke girl to another (who hopefully has all their funds intact), do be cautious. I’m not sure I’ll get the money back, I’m keeping my fingers crossed.

Suffice to say, next time I say “I’m starting from scratch”. I really am, thanks to the scammers.

Whanganui-based Nicky Rennie returned to her home town in 2018 while celebrating three decades in broadcasting. She has written a column for the Whanganui Chronicle since 2021.