Check whether weeds or prickles are taking over, whether moss has spread during the winter months, and if there are bare patches that need reseeding.

Spring is an ideal time to address these problems before the summer heat arrives.

Feed your lawn to keep it strong

Healthy grass is the best defence against weeds, and fertilising is the key to building that strength.

Yates Lawn Fertiliser Quarterly delivers quick results in about a week thanks to its fast-release nitrogen.

It also feeds over a 12-week period with slow-release nutrients and includes minerals that improve root health and boost resilience.

Yates Twice a Year Lawn Fertiliser is another excellent option.

It provides a controlled release of nutrients over six months, ensuring thick, green grass without growth surges.

The slow release helps reduce mowing and keeps your lawn dense enough to naturally suppress weeds.

If you have heavy or clay soil, it’s worth applying garden lime once a year in late August or early September.

Garden lime raises the pH of the soil, making nutrients more available to the grass, and it also adds calcium to strengthen plant structure and support disease resistance.

For new lawns, Yates Lawn Fertiliser for New Lawns is specially formulated to help seeds germinate quickly and build strong roots.

It includes natural seaweed extracts to reduce plant stress, humic acids to improve soil health, and a wetting agent to enhance water penetration.

Best time to sow

Grass seeds grow best when sown in spring (September to November) or autumn (March to May), when the soil is warm and there is reliable moisture.

Preparing your soil well before sowing is essential, as it becomes much harder to fix uneven surfaces or invasive grasses once the lawn is established.

Preparing the soil

Start by removing all existing grasses and weeds.

Glyphosate-based sprays such as Roundup, Grosafe Knockdown or Yates Zero are effective for most species.

For tougher weeds like blackberry or ivy, Roundup Tough may be required.

Allow seven to 14 days after spraying to ensure complete dieback.

If you’ve added new topsoil to your garden, wait two to three weeks before sowing.

This gives any hidden weed seeds a chance to germinate so they can be treated before planting your grass seed.

Drainage is also an important consideration. Most grass varieties prefer a well-drained loamy or sandy soil.

If your soil is particularly heavy, consider mixing in a layer of sandy loam about 8 to 10cm thick.

In wetter locations, you may need to install permanent drainage systems.

Once the area is cleared and any drainage issues resolved, loosen the soil to a depth of about 8cm using a fork or rotary hoe.

Break up any large clumps, level the area, and lightly compact the surface. Allow the soil to settle for a week.

Walking over it, watering lightly, and raking will help. If the soil remains soft and spongy, rolling it when slightly damp may be necessary. Avoid rolling when the ground is wet, as this can cause over-compaction.

Choosing and sowing the seed

Choose a grass seed mix suited to your specific property conditions. The Ican Specialty Lawn Seed range includes options such as Everyday Blend, All Seasons, Hot & Dry, and Premium.

Your local garden centre can guide you to the best choice based on your soil, sun exposure, and climate.

Sow grass seed on a calm day to avoid it being blown away. Divide the seed into two equal portions and sow one half in one direction and the other at right angles to it.

After sowing, lightly rake the soil surface. On sandy soils, applying a light covering of Tui Lawn Preparation Mix can help retain moisture and prevent seeds from washing away during watering or rain.

Watering and early care

The key to seed germination is consistent moisture. Water lightly and frequently until the seedlings are well established. As the grass begins to grow, reduce watering frequency to encourage deeper root development.

If watering your entire lawn is difficult, consider sowing in smaller sections over a few weeks. Although it may take longer, this approach ensures a healthier, more consistent result than sowing all at once and struggling to keep it evenly moist.

Establishment care

Watering should be cut down to once a week and when grass is 3.5–4cm high, it should be mown lightly and clippings removed.

Ensure that your mower blades are sharp for a clean cut.

The first mow should not remove more than 10% of the height of the grass. After the third or fourth mow the cutting height can be gradually reduced.

Putting in the hard work now will have you relaxing and enjoying your lawn in the months to come.

Have a good week.

Gareth Carter is general manager of Springvale Garden Centre