The Whanganui District Council is closing all of its venues but will continue to provide essential services as New Zealand goes into lockdown in response to Covid-19.

The moves are intended to minimise contact while the country is at alert level four.

Council chief executive Kym Fell said the council was well prepared for the situation and had put the necessary plans into action.

"We are focussed on keeping essential services functioning under emergency

conditions and supporting the Whanganui District Health Board in the national response to Covid-19," Fell said.

From midnight Wednesday, March 24, all council venues, including customer services at the council building in Guyton St, are closed. Services such as drinking and waste water, solid waste, essential roading services, crematorium and cemetery services will continue.

Freedom camping areas in Whanganui are closed and all freedom campers are asked to stay at registered campgrounds with suitable facilitiies for self-isolation.

Whanganui District Council has closed all of its public toilets. Photo / File

All Whanganui District Council public toilets are closed as they cannot be serviced and could present a health risk.

