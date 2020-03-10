Organisers of the Aotearoa Māori Tennis Championships have been in Whanganui as the city gears up to host the tournament for the first time in 93 years.

President of the Aotearoa Māori Tennis Association Dick Garratt said the Whanganui Māori Tennis committee's passion and enthusiasm were key reasons they chose to bring the tournament to Whanganui "because of what they want to achieve within Whanganui, especially with our youth."

Garratt alongside Treasurer Secretary Geoff Kaye have been in Whanganui to organise the event alongside the Whanganui Māori Tennis Committee and ensure both sides are running on the same page.

Whanganui's central location and strong ties to neighbouring cities were also strong reasons they were accepted as hosts.

"The Māori Tennis champs used to travel around the country all the time."

Garratt was quick to bring up the 1954 tournament that was hosted in Dunedin, where over 80 Māori travelled by boat to play in the championships.

READ MORE:

• Aotearoa Māori Tennis Championships a big hit with all ages in Rotorua

• Premium - Sun, smiles and serves in Rotorua: 93rd Aotearoa Māori Tennis Championships a hit

• Premium - 93rd Aotearoa Māori Tennis Championships being held in Rotorua

• Aotearoa Māori Tennis Championships return to Rotorua after 23 years

The tournament will be held at the Whanganui Tennis Club from December 27-30. The last two years the tournament has been held in Rotorua.

Advertisement

"It is about promoting tennis among Māori people, especially our young ones. But also hopefully increase the profile of tennis in general.

"It's a unique tournament. The family gatherings are strong. It doesn't have the extreme rules and pressure of non-maori tournaments, but still remains very competitive."

The Aotearoa Māori Tennis Association has a long and storied history, established almost a century ago in 1926. Whanganui hosted the second tournament in 1927, signalling the last time it was in the town.

Aotearoa Māori Tennis are hoping to bring in a new generation of players, and keep them in the sport.

Garratt sees the new partnership they have with Tennis New Zealand as key to growing the sport in the country. A partnership was made last December after the two had an MOU that was "pretty much non-existent" for years, Garratt said.

"The current board of Tennis NZ are very keen to right that wrong where they can by supporting this current partnership we've built with them."

Garratt points out Ruia Morrison and Kelly Evernden as crucial figures in Māori tennis history.

Morrison was a 13-time New Zealand champion, and in 1957 became the first New Zealand woman to play at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

Evernden had his lung removed after injuries sustained from a car accident at the age of 16, and remarkably went on to have a successful pro career where he reached number 31 in the world.

Garratt wants to use the stories of past and former players as inspiration for the next generation.

"She was ever heralded enough in our nation. How can a little Māori girl from Tikitere in Rotorua get to Wimbledon and play the world's best and be told she could be one of the world's best?"

Garratt quickly pointed towards local tennis stars Kyle Butters and Paige Hourigan as key mentors going forward.

Butters is the defending Aotearoa Māori Tennis champion after returning from a sports scholarship at Boise State University in the US.

Butter's cousin Paige Hourigan is New Zealand's top ranked woman, with various appearances in Aucklands ASB Classic, including a doubles appearance in the doubles final.

Garratt and Kaye hope that bringing the tournament back to Whanganui will help grow and inspire the next generation of players, and hope to make use of the natural talent the country has.

"It is about promoting tennis among Māori people, especially our young ones."