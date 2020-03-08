Whanganui weather was at its finest for the 12th annual Pauls Road Live music festival.

More than 700 people flocked to Whanganui East where the late summer sun was shining brightly. Organiser Fred Loveridge was amazed by the turnout.

"It's busier than last year definitely," Loveridge said.

"It's just a great house party really."

More than 700 people attended the charity music festival. Photo / Bevan Conley

Moana Rukuwai was loving her first time at Pauls Road.

"We all got together just to have a different Sunday, and put something into the community as well. It's for the children."

Last year's Pauls Road Live event raised $10,000 for Whanganui families of sick children, with $4000 worth of food and petrol vouchers donated to the Whanganui Hospital's children's ward to be given to families in need.

All the money raised from the festival is going towards the Starlit Hope charity founded in 2013 by schoolgirl Gabby Devine who was undergoing intensive treatment for bone cancer and died two years later.

Loveridge hopes the festival can help to ease the burden and stress on families with sick children.

Local band Dusta had the crowd up and dancing. Photo / Bevan Conley

"We can't heal their sickness, but alleviate some of the financial pressure they have."

Bands included Hot Potato, Dusta, Whiskey Mama, Re-Set, The Blue Veinz, Richard Littlejohn and Tauranga band Brilleaux.

Curtainraiser Hot Potato performed at Pauls Road for the first time.

"It was the best we've ever performed I think," guitarist Paul Curran said.

"It was awesome. Great fun, good cause, great day," keyboardist Geoff Follett said.

The event raises funds for Gabby's Starlight Hope charity. Photo / Bevan Conley

Loveridge was thankful for all the support and all the various parts of the festival coming together.

"Everybody pitches in. It's not just myself, it's [property owners] the Butlers, the musicians, all the sound guys."