Watson Real Estate from Palmerston North has expanded into the Whanganui market, buying property management company Landlords Link.

Watson chief executive Tanya Watson said the opportunity to acquire Landlords Link, purchased in November, came at a great time.

After being in business in the Manawatū region for 24 years, Watson Real Estate's vision has always been to expand, Watson said.

Although ownership may have changed hands, the Landlords Link brand and team will remain in place. Tracey Onishenko will continue her role as managing director and her staff will continue in their roles.

"Tracey and the team do a fantastic job of providing continual support and property management services to the area, while Watson Real Estate work alongside them."

Watson is delighted to have added the Landlords Link staff and portfolio to the Watson group.

"Landlords Link has a fantastic reputation in the Whanganui market and they are known for delivering the first-rate level of customer service in property management. After speaking to their founder and owner, Tracey, it was clear that Landlords Link was the perfect fit for our family values of integrity and innovation."

