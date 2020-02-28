The newest section of the Waikato Expressway, the Huntly bypass, was officially "opened" on February 14, but the 15km stretch is still closed to traffic while work is completed.

Waikato District mayor Allan Sanson, Minister for Transport Phil Twyford, and Māori King Tūheitia Paki took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony, and on February 15 15,000 people took part in the Expressway Classic event, which included a guided bus tour, cycling the Huntly expressway, or running and walking a half marathon.

The four-lane highway with side and central safety barriers takes State Highway 1 east of Huntly town, across lowlands and streams and over Taupiri Range, which is sacred to Waikato-Tainui.

NZTA portfolio manager Darryl Coalter says he understands people are keen to use the new road but there are some minor works to be completed.

A small area still requires asphalting, and completion of central and side safety barriers.

"While we don't publicise specific dates or times when new roads will open to traffic to avoid people queuing up, we expect that people will be using the Huntly section of the Waikato Expressway within the next month," he says.

Mr Coalter says the dates for the opening events were chosen months in advance to coordinate with the availability of key people, provide athletes time to train for the Expressway Classic and manage logistics, and not necessarily to coincide with completion of final works.

Mr Twyford said the Waikato Expressway was a key driver of growth in the region.

"This section opening will improve safety and help grow the local economy by improving the link for businesses and tourists between Auckland and Hamilton.

"Once completed, the Waikato Expressway is expected to reduce travel times by 35 minutes between the Bombay Hills and south of Cambridge."

Apart from Huntly there is just one remaining piece in the 102km expressway project — the 22km Hamilton section which is due for completion late next year.

"As part of our NZ Upgrade Programme, we're also building a roundabout at the intersection of SH1/SH29, which will improve safety at one New Zealand's most dangerous intersections.

"This will future proof the extension of the Waikato Expressway from Cambridge to Piarere," Mr Twyford said.

The Huntly Expressway is a crucial and long-awaited addition to the Waikato Expressway that will eliminate the congestion through Huntly township and will eventually allow 110km/h motoring (although it will open at 100km/h while auditing and consultation takes place).

With so much attention on the new development, it's usual for the opening date to be kept secret until very close to the time, to avoid motorists queuing up to be the first and creating unnecessary congestion, NZTA said.