Engineering New Zealand is looking for volunteers from the Whanganui region to help inspire the next generation.

This is for the Wonder Project Rocket Challenge – a programme designed to get young people excited about science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

The challenge involves students working with their teachers to design, build and launch their very own water rocket, an Engineering New Zealand spokeswoman said.

"Local schools are signed up and waiting to be partnered with a STEM professional that can enhance their learning and spread wonder to their students," she said.

The programme pairs teachers and students with industry professionals over a six to eight week period in term two.

They're looking for passionate and committed professionals working in science, technology, engineering or maths fields who want to make a real difference.

In 2019, 13,500 students ranging from year five to year eight took part in the challenge, and the organisation hopes to double that this year.

If interested or for more information, visit https://wonderproject.nz/rocket-challenge-info/.

