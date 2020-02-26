This year's NZME Charity Golf event has smashed last year's fundraising total with more than $21,000 raised.

Last Friday NZME and Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui teamed up for their second annual fundraiser at Belmont Links, raising $21,359 for Whanganui's Riding for the Disabled (RDA) charity.

The 2019 event raised just over $13,000.

NZME's event organiser David Shaw was blown away by the community support.

Advertisement

"We just want to thank all the competitors and sponsors for making it a great day and helping us crush last year's event," Shaw said.

RDA head coach Wendy Sellars was thrilled with the result.

"Pretty excited. We are so humbled that we are the recipient for the fundraiser once again."

Mitre 10 Mega Wanganui owner Hayden Gibson credits the community's generosity for this year's massive total.

"Rapt with the outcome. Absolutely awesome result. Whanganui put their hands in their pockets and really supported the cause."

The auction held during 2019's event raised $4000. This year's auction more than tripled that, with $13,000 raised.

"It sets a very high bar for next year," Gibson said.

Riding for the Disabled is slowly climbing towards the $445,000 it needs to purchase its Purnell St land, with around $170,000 left to raise.

Advertisement

"Contributions or donations of any sort are greatly appreciated," Sellars said.