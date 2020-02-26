Central Stags keeper/batsman Dane Cleaver's double century was crucial to the 8-wicket win over Northern Districts. Photo / Photosport

Dane Cleaver's first innings 201 off 223 balls was key in the Central Stags' 8 wicket win over Northern Districts in the Plunket Shield four-day clash at McLean Park in Napier.

The Stags were able to overtake Northern Districts' first innings score of 271 just after midday on day three for the loss of five wickets.

Cleaver went from 189 to 201 in the space of just three deliveries, and in the process put a ding in his uncle's car.

One of the two sixes that he smacked off Mitch Santner to reach his first first-class double century in double-quick time headed straight for the cars parked in a small viewing area between the bank and Harris Stand, where a few Tickner/Cleaver/Williamson family and friends were gathered.

It had been a pretty good day for the family all-round with Cleaver's cousin, Kane Williamson, earlier having led the Black Caps to their 100th test win at the Basin, a famous win against India.

Cleaver, the Stags' longtime keeper-batsman, has been in hot form in all formats this summer - having already produced another Ford Trophy hundred, together with a big first-class century for New Zealand A, his first for a New Zealand representative side.

He's now averaging over 50 in red-ball this season.

Despite losing Manawatu's George Worker in their first over on Sunday, Nelson-based captain Greg Hay (69) and Taranaki's Will Young (68) put on a key partnership, before Whanganui's Ben Smith went in at 141/2 before the close of play.

Smith carried on to make a patient 35, hitting just two boundaries, before he and fellow Whanganui Collegiate old boy Tom Bruce (Taranaki) were dismissed by Black Caps Mitchell Santner and Scott Kuggeleijn at 230/5.

Manawatu's Dane Cleaver reached his half-century as the Stags surpassed Northern Districts' first innings score before going on to his double century.

Northern set about a chase in its second innings at bat finally all out for 283 with Ish Sodhi reaching his half-century before being caught by Cleaver off a Blair Tickner ball on 57. Sodhi was top scorer for Northern in that innings.

The Stags returned to the crease on Tuesday to easily reel in the 73-run shortfall in seven overs with the loss of just two wickets. Cleaver was again in the action with a quick 38 while Bruce was left on 13 not out.