Marton New World seems to be the lucky Lotto store at the moment.

The store has sold its third big winner of the year so far, with a strike four ticket worth $200,000 won in Saturday's Lotto draw.

Owner Brendan Shoebridge was stoked the store has sold another winning one and can't believe the odds.

"Before this year, we hadn't had a winning ticket for two years.

"Certainly a good start to the year isn't it?"

Shoebridge said the winner hasn't come forward to claim the prize yet.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Marton New World should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

The region has had a lucky start to the year, with Castlecliff Four Square and Aramoho Mags & Lotto selling second division winning Lotto tickets, worth $24,158 each, in last Saturday's draw.

