Check your Lotto tickets! Castlecliff Four Square, Aramoho Mags & Lotto and New World Marton have sold winning tickets, including strike four and second division wins.

New World Marton had its second big ticket of 2020, with a strike four $200,000 prize won in Saturday's draw. Just a month ago, New World Marton sold a Lotto first division ticket that won $500,000.

Castlecliff Four Square and Aramoho Mags & Lotto each sold one of the nation's 23 second-division winning tickets, worth $24,158 each.

Castlecliff Four Square owner Vivek Bangai's store sold a second division ticket last year and he was stoked to have sold another for Saturday's draw. He said the winner hasn't come forward yet but he is excited to find out who it is.