[rehearsal.JPG] Actors rehearse the famous court scene from The Merchant of Venice at Bason Botanic Gardens. [rehearsal2.JPG] Jessica Alder (left) and Isabelle McKenzie are Portia and Nerissa in The Merchant of Venice. Photos / Elise Goodge

If you go to the Bason Botanic Gardens in the next few weeks you may stumble across an odd sight.

The cast of the upcoming production of The Merchant of Venice have put down their scripts and moved rehearsals to the Whanganui reserve.

You may see them there, partially costumed and trying out scenes in the lower area of the gardens as final preparations are made for Shakespeare in the Park at the end of February.

There are many pros and cons to staging a theatrical production outdoors as the cast are learning. Plenty of water and sunblock have to be on hand and the resident wildlife can be a fun distraction, producer Elise Goodge said.

"The wind has been a challenge at times; especially when it is roaring through the trees and the cast have to yell at each other to be heard."

The sunny afternoons have also created a wonderful rehearsal atmosphere, with cast members taking the opportunity to lounge and relax under the trees when not needed on stage.

"The months of rehearsal are really starting to pay off. The scenes are starting to flow and the actors are finding nuances in their characterisations. The cast and our director Karen Craig have really put in a lot of hard work," Goodge said.

This year's effort will be the third time this biennial event has been held at the gardens. Each time the gardens' trust board has looked to make improvements to the performance delivery.

This year that means new power infrastructure that enables the generator to be placed far away from the performance site, minimising noise pollution. It also means investing in the construction of flats for the set.

They can be re-used in future years, but also made available to other users of the park.

All these improvements are helping to ensure a future for this popular event - and hopefully many others, Goodge said.

• Shakespeare in the Park 2020 tickets are on sale from the Royal Wanganui Opera House. Show dates are Thursday to Saturday, February 27-29 in the evening, and a Sunday, March 1 matinee. Tickets range from $10 for children, $15 for senior citizens and students, and a full price of $25.