“Unlike the trend with the rain, the winds are on the increasing trend, picking up over the course of the day.”

The strong wind was likely the cause of more than 600 power outages.

Powerco said power was cut to 608 customers in Whanganui about 9am, including more than 300 in the Fordell area.

The majority of customers had their power restored during the morning, with just over 100 still without power at 12.30pm.

“Powerco thanks customers for their patience and understanding as crews worked as quickly and safely as possible to make repairs and restore power to all affected customers.”

Powerco is investigating the cause of the outage.

Thursday morning’s Air Chathams flight from Auckland to Whanganui was cancelled because of the weather.

“We cancelled this morning’s flight because the crosswinds were above the ability for the aircraft to land,” Air Chathams Auckland office manager Gray Tinley said.

“The afternoon flights are still scheduled to depart on time but that could however change if the weather doesn’t permit it.”

MetService predicts the winds will remain strong with an increasing trend heading into Friday and constant rain.

Whanganui District Council emergency manager Tim Crowe said there were no concerns that the rainfall would reach levels that could cause local issues.

“Weather conditions may change, so we encourage residents to stay up-to-date with official forecasts,” Crowe said.

“A large wave warning remains in place for our coastal areas. We advise against boating or fishing today [Thursday] and ask people to take care around beaches and the South and North Moles.”

Crowe advised residents to check drains and remove any rubbish or leaves that may cause blockages.

“Please take extra care when travelling, especially to the south and throughout the greater Wellington region, where conditions may be more severe.”

The only incident the council reported was a fallen tree on State Highway 3 at Cobham Bridge that was referred to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.