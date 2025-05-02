Advertisement
‘Critical milestone’: Ruapehu mayor rallies support for Whakapapa comeback

By
Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Tensions linger among iwi as the Crown pushes ahead with the Whakapapa ski field deal on Mt Ruapehu.

The Mayor of Ruapehu District is urging unity over the Government’s new Ruapehu ski field lease.

Mayor Weston Kirton is calling on “all stakeholders” to back Whakapapa Holdings Ltd as the new operator of the troubled Whakapapa ski field on the northern side of Mt Ruapehu.

He said the decision had brought fresh hope for the region’s tourism industry. But tensions linger among iwi as the Crown pushes ahead with the deal.

The Department of Conservation this week granted a 10-year concession allowing Whakapapa Holdings Ltd (WHL) to run the ski field and use Whakapapa village buildings for accommodation.

In October 2022, ski company Ruapehu Alpine Lifts (RAL) went into insolvency, leaving uncertainty over the future of Whakapapa amid concerns the ski field was not commercially sustainable.

The Government committed to a series of bailouts – a reported $50 million of public funds – to keep the ski field going.

Tūroa ski slopes on the southern side of the mountain are being run by new company Pure Tūroa, also under a 10-year DoC concession.

Kirton welcomed the Whakapapa decision, describing it as a critical milestone in securing the future of skiing on Mt Ruapehu.

“This is a hugely significant step that provides much-needed certainty for our communities, our businesses and the thousands of people who rely on the mountain for employment and recreation,” Kirton said.

“It gives confidence to the Ruapehu tourism sector, underpins regional economic stability and sends a clear signal that skiing at Whakapapa on Mt Ruapehu has a future.”

Kirton said the concession allowed WHL to go ahead with preparations for the 2025 season, bringing fresh momentum and investment to the area.

“It’s now time for all stakeholders to come together behind this solution and give Whakapapa Holdings the best chance for success,” Kirton said.

“By collaborating and embracing a shared vision, we can ensure the long-term success of the Mt Ruapehu snow industry and secure a thriving future for this cherished place and the communities that surround it.”

Ruapehu District Council had worked tirelessly to support a solution that ensured continued access to the mountain while protecting the values and aspirations of the wider community, Kirton said.

“Our goal has always been to see a long-term, viable future for the Ruapehu ski industry and its $100m-plus contribution to the national and regional economy,” he said.

‘Retreat from the maunga’

However, central North Island iwi Ngāti Tūwharetoa has told the Government it is time to discuss the Crown’s “retreat from the maunga”.

Newsroom reported the iwi would not support new concessions or development until that discussion happened.

According to Newsroom, paramount chief Ariki Sir Tumu Te Heuheu has written to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka, Minister of Justice Paul Goldsmith and Finance Minister Nicola Willis, saying his people had been treated as “a mere afterthought”.

The letter, ahead of DoC’s concession announcement on Wednesday, said the Government had neglected opportunities for partnership and collaboration and sought to create division among local iwi.

“The Government’s tactics of creating division between Ngāti Tūwharetoa entities as well as inappropriate disruption between us and our whanaunga iwi is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Te Heuheu wrote.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

