New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has seven sites on State Highway 4 Parapara to repair ahead of a long-term "resilience" project for the road between Whanganui and Raetihi.

The agency plans to hold public meetings - titled SH4: The Road Ahead - in Ohakune and Whanganui this month to talk about Te Ore Ore underslip and the temporary road over it. In October last year, 400m of SH4 at Ore Ore gave way to a slip, adding 90 minutes of driving time between Whanganui and Raetihi via Fields Track or Whanganui River Rd.

A temporary road around the slip was opened on December 20 and is open to all vehicles. There's a 30km/h speed limit and the road is monitored remotely 24/7 and by on-site staff.

In its January bulletin, NZTA regional transport systems manager Mark Owen said he was pleased that access had been restored ahead of the summer holidays.

"Due to the scale and complexity of the slip, we knew it would be a challenge to get the road open by Christmas," Owen said.

"Even a short road closure will affect a community. And that part of the year is always an important one for families. So, it was very pleasing to have this open in time for Christmas and the holiday season.

"A lot of thanks need to go to the team and our contractors for their hard work, as well as to the Ruapehu and Whanganui district councils for their support. But most of all we'd like to thank the locals for all their patience and understanding over these past few months."

The public meetings will also cover other repair work happening on SH4.

In its January update, NZTA said land acquisition, design and consent application processes are under way for the Raukawa Falls site.

At Whiskey's Corner slip removal has been completed and rock bolting work is continuing. The site is still operating as a single lane with traffic lights.

Work continues on the design phase of the South Rapui retreat, with consents and other documentation under way.

Physical work is continuing at the Otoko Pā overslip. The road is single lane at this site, with traffic lights and a 30km/h speed limit.

Design work is completed and a resource consent application has been submitted for the Hapokopoko Curve Rock site.

Land acquisition, design and consent application processes are under way for the Kukuta underslip site near Upokongaro. The road is still one lane with traffic lights.

The future development of a new SH4 will also be on the meeting agenda, with the chance for people to ask about any of the topics covered or anything else they want to know about SH4.

The dates and venues of the public meetings have not yet been confirmed.