More self-service suburban libraries are on the cards for Whanganui if suitable premises can be found to host them.

Whanganui district libraries and community manager Pete Gray is asking for expressions of interest from businesses or organisations interested in hosting a library in their premises.

"The suburban self-service library is, as far as we know, a new model of library pioneered in Whanganui," Gray said.

"So far we've implemented two suburban self-service libraries – the Hakeke Street Library in Whanganui East and the Rangiora Street Library in Castlecliff. These have been very successful and we'd like to roll the initiative out to suburbs throughout Whanganui."

The Hakeke Street Library has been operating for a year and celebrates its first anniversary on Saturday, January 25.

Community Centre founding trustee Marie Butturini said having a library in Whanganui East had helped community connectedness.

"One of the most beautiful moments we've had in the library was an elderly lady reading a te reo Māori book to one of the young children from our childcare centre, telling us she used to be fluent in te reo and it was the first time she'd spoken it in 20 years," Butturini said.

"We regularly see interactions between diverse people of all ages. For many of our volunteers, English is a second language and they've said being involved with the library gives them a sense of purpose and an opportunity to engage with the community."

YMCA alternative education students had joined the library and regularly checked out books.

The Castlecliff community library in Rangiora St opened in May 2019. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui district councillor James Barron, who owns the building which houses the Rangiora Street Library, said Castlecliff was also benefiting from having a community hub.

"It's fantastic to see the way the Castlecliff community has embraced having a library at its heart and our volunteer librarians add a real personality to our library," Barron said.

Gray said interested businesses and organisations could contact him to discuss hosting a self-service library in their premises. Email pete.gray@whanganui.govt.nz or phone 027 289 5562.