Series of power cuts for consumers in the Whanganui area

More than 1200 customers in the Whanganui area have been affected by power cuts this afternoon.

It follows a more widespread outage on Sunday night that affected 6500 properties.

Powerco says its contractors are out in the field on Monday afternoon to investigate the cause of outages in Springvale and Parikino.

Network operations manager Phil Marsh said the outages occurred within 10 minutes of each other but were unrelated.

About 300 customers were affected by the loss of supply at Parikino from 1.30pm while power to 950 Springvale customers was cut at 1.40pm.

"Back-feeding supply has reconnected more than half the Springvale customers and contractors are scoping the network to isolate the cause of the outage," Marsh said.

The Splash Centre was one of the those affected with the facility closed until power is restored.

About 9.40pm on Sunday power was cut to a number of suburbs and was restored within the hour, he said.

However, contractors were unable to locate any faulty assets that may have caused last night's outage.

"A bird strike or an errant possum may have been responsible, Marsh said.