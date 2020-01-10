The Whanganui Summer Programme offers options to explore the wider region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay - phone 06 349 0508 or 0800 926 426. The programme runs to January 31.

Activities for the coming week

Monday, January 13 – Paloma Gardens

Reasonable fitness required. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO snacks, drinks. Enjoy an afternoon at Paloma Gardens, Fordell, a Garden of National Significance. An extraordinary experience, always changing. Exotic trees, sculptures, succulents and of course the "Garden of Death"… Depart 1pm; return about 5pm. Adult $15; child $10.

Tuesday, January 14 – Gallery tours at the Museum

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. Expert guided tour of Ngā Wai Honohono in Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, the Māori Court, with Programmes Presenter Lisa Reweti. Time: 1pm–2pm. Free, koha gratefully accepted. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Places limited. Book directly with the museum, phone 06 349 1110.

Tuesday, January 14 – Evening talk: The real Peru

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. There's a lot more to this South American nation of 32 million than Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail. As an experienced tour leader, Bev Stuart knows the country well, offering a personal experience of its many cultural traditions beyond the tourist traps. Time: 7.30pm. Venue: Davis Theatre, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Adult $4; child $2. No booking necessary but numbers limited to 200.

Wednesday, January 15 – Whangamōmona

Short walks only. Pub lunch included (buy your own drinks). BYO snacks, drinks. Back by popular demand, we return along the scenic Forgotten World Highway to a once-busy frontier town that has become a tourist destination. Lunch at the Whangamōmona Hotel with time to explore this historic village. Our guide is Jim Gilmour, who lived in the area for many years. Depart 8am; return about 7.30pm. Adult $60; child $45.

Lunch at the Whangamōmona Hotel is included in Wednesday's trip. Photo / File

Wednesday, January 15 – Collection tours at the Museum

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. To celebrate summer the Whanganui Regional Museum is offering one-hour tours of the storerooms to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Time: 1pm–2pm. Adult $5; child free. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Places limited. Book directly with the museum, phone 06 349 1110.

Thursday, January 16 – River Road to Pipiriki and Te Poti Marae

Steep walks at Jerusalem and Pipiriki. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Afternoon tea may be purchased at Matahiwi. Travel with Jim Parnell up the Whanganui River Road to Pipiriki where we jet boat across the river to the newly-restored marae of Te Poti on the site of old Pipiriki. Hear stories about St Joseph's Church, Koriniti, Kāwana Mill, the proposed Ātene hydroelectric dam, battles of Moutoa, Ohautahi, the siege of Pipiriki and much more. Depart 9am; return about 4.45pm. Adult $40; child $20.

Thursday, January 16 – Collection tours at the Museum

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. To celebrate summer the Whanganui Regional Museum is offering one-hour tours of the storerooms to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Time: 1pm–2pm. Adult $5; child free. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Places limited. Book directly with the museum, phone 06 349 1110.

Friday, January 17 – Bushy Park Tarapuruhi night spotting

One-hour bush walk. Walking shoes, warm clothing, a torch. Barbecue provided. BYO snacks, drinks. Discover and enjoy the special features of our local sanctuary: wetland, birds, invertebrates and mature forest. On arrival we divide into groups with our leaders. After a barbecue, we re-enter the forest before dusk. Depart 5.15pm; return about 10.30pm. Adult $20; child $10; family $45.

Sunday, January 19 – Mana Island

Fitness essential. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear; binoculars and walking pole helpful. BYO lunch, snacks, plenty to drink. Trip list closes Friday, January 17. Island sanctuary for rare and endangered fauna; skinks, geckos, takahē, brown teal and fairy prion. A short launch trip takes us to walks along the beach and on the escarpment. Depart 6am; return about 6pm. $145 per person. Note: Trip list closes Friday, January 17.

View the full Whanganui Summer Programme or pick up a copy from the Whanganui i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay.