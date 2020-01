The first day of 2020 turned on great weather for the second day of the King of the River regatta.

The Whanganui Motorboat Club's former Vice Commodore and race commentator Bill Gaudin said the racing was called off just before 4pm when conditions became too windy.

Whanganui Chronicle photographer Lewis Gardner went along and caught some of the action.

Spectators had a great day on the Whanganui Riverbank until the wind stopped racing later in the day.

Steve Matheson of Waihi claimed second place in the North Island 3000 title series in Midnight.

Christine Haning of Manawatu came second in two races driving Dark Horse.

Heatseeker driver Adam Parker takes a break with supporters.