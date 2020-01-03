The Whanganui Summer Programme offers options to explore the wider region and enjoy new experiences. Most activities can be booked at the Whanganui i-Site, 31 Taupo Quay - phone 06 349 0508 or 0800 926 426. The programme runs to January 31.

Activities for the coming week

Sunday, January 5 - Pohangina Valley revisited

Reasonable fitness required. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Pohangina Valley north of Palmerston North was a favourite venue last summer. After morning tea at Ashhurst, this year we head up the valley for a different bush walk, then visit a fascinating clock museum at Colyton and Kitchener Park in Feilding, a "hidden treasure", getting close to some of the oldest and most valuable trees in the Manawatū. Depart 8.30am; return about 5.30pm. Adult $33; child $20.

Totara Reserve in the Pohangina Valley. Photo / File

Monday, January 6 - No activities

Advertisement

Tuesday, January 7 – Heritage trees of downtown Whanganui

90-minute walk. Suitable walking footwear. BYO snacks, drinks. Whanganui's heritage is about more than buildings. We can see a number of notable trees, some listed as "Protected", in the vicinity of the Old Town. Join botanist Colin Ogle for an easy 90-minute stroll that takes in Moutoa Gardens Pakaitore and, after a short climb, Pukenamu Queen's Park. Depart 2pm from outside the Courthouse, corner Market Place and Bates St; return about 3.30pm. No booking necessary. Adult $4; child $2.

Wednesday, January 8 – Mōwhānau to Castlecliff beach walk

12km walk. Sturdy footwear, sunscreen, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Afternoon tea provided. Join coastal experts as we walk the beautiful and interesting coastline from Mōwhānau to Castlecliff Domain where the locals will put on afternoon tea. Depart 1pm; return about 5.30pm. Adult $20; child $10; family $45.

Wednesday, January 8 – Collection tours at the Museum

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. To celebrate summer the Whanganui Regional Museum is offering one-hour tours of the storerooms to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Time: 1pm–2pm. Adult $5; child free. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Places limited. Book directly with the museum, phone 06 349 1110.

Thursday, January 9 – South Taranaki historical

Some walking. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Another look at our past in South Taranaki with the Pātea Historical Society. Pā sites to be visited include Tītokowaru's Tauranga Ika, a masterpiece of construction; Weraroa above the Waitōtara River, base for a Māori force of up to 2000 that gathered to oppose General Cameron's advance; and the Oika redoubt near Whenuakura Pā. Also Tūtahi Church built on the site of the Tauranga Ika Pā — a significant place for Māori. Depart 8.30am; return about 4.30pm. Adult $22; child $12.

Thursday, January 9 – Collection tours at the Museum

Steps to access venue; wheelchair access available on request. To celebrate summer the Whanganui Regional Museum is offering one-hour tours of the storerooms to see the treasures that tell the story of Whanganui. Time: 1pm–2pm. Adult $5; child free. Meet in the Atrium, Whanganui Regional Museum, Watt St. Places limited. Book directly with the museum, phone 06 349 1110.

Friday, January 10 – Rangitīkei heritage houses

Short walks only. BYO lunch, snacks, drinks. Led by Rangītikei historian John Vickers, visit our favourite heritage houses in the Rangitīkei including a new inclusion. We will be shown through the house interiors by the owners. Depart 10am; return about 3.30pm. Adult $30; child $25.

The Summer Programme includes a visit to the intriguing Whitecliffs Boulders. Photo / Supplied

Saturday, January 11 – Whitecliffs Boulders

Advertisement

4km walk, uneven terrain and steep in parts; fitness essential. Sturdy footwear, warm clothing, rain gear; swimwear if desired. BYO lunch, snacks, plenty to drink. Esther Williams guides us to this hidden gem, a magical, eerie goblin forest full of spherical geological concretions preserved on private land beside the scenic Rangitīkei River. Many boulders are seemingly struck asunder by blows from giant fists; the resulting crevices picturesquely colonised by trees and creeping roots. Depart 9am; return about 3.30pm. Adult $30; child $20.

View the full Whanganui Summer Programme