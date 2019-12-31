Smoke billowed from the upstairs window of a row house on Anzac Pde, Whanganui on the last day of 2019.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the house twice yesterday, once at 1.35pm and again at 3.18pm.

There were two fire trucks there by 3.30pm, with crews using hoses, ladders and breathing apparatus.

The road was closed and a lot of neighbours were out on the street watching.

Fire had affected the unit next door, but was contained by 4.15pm, Fire and Emergency central communications shift manager Chris Dalton said.

He was unsure whether the fire was suspicious, but said an investigator had been contacted and asked to have a look.