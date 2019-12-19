Whanganui boaties are encouraged to get their lifejackets checked as part of Coastguard's Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade campaign.

The campaign has run for the past five years, with boaties able to upgrade their old, damaged or ill-fitting lifejackets to new, heavily discounted Hutchwilco models at the Old4New van.

More than 13,500 old lifejackets have been upgraded through the initiative.

"We continue to see lifejackets in all shapes and sizes, some even 50 years old, and what a lot of them have in common is that in an emergency they won't keep you safe," Old4New community ambassador Sue Tucker said.

Over time, exposure to the elements and general wear and tear affect a lifejacket's ability to keep you afloat. Even if an old lifejacket looks good to the eye, there is a chance that its effectiveness has reduced with time.

"Lifejackets, including inflatable versions, need to be checked each year to make sure they are in a good condition," Tucker said.

"If you know your lifejacket is no good, or if you just want some peace of mind, bring it to the Old4New van to get it checked.

"The motivator behind what we do is simple. We want to ensure Kiwis return home to their loved ones after a day out on the water. That starts by taking and wearing a fit-for-purpose lifejacket, every time."

The Old4New van will be at Coastguard's Whanganui base at 7 Wharf St on Saturday, January 4, from 8am to noon.