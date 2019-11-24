A person has received serious injuries in a workplace incident near Whanganui.

Police were called to a vehicle accident on a private property on Kaiwhaiki Rd about 8am, a police spokeswoman said.

St John also attended, sending one ambulance and a helicopter from Palmerston North.

"One patient in a serious condition was transported to Whanganui Hospital by road ambulance," a St John spokeswoman said.

WorkSafe has been notified of an incident on a farm involving a side-by-side vehicle, a spokeswoman said.

"We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be," she said.