The House of Grace Trust, which operates a retreat for teen mothers, has received a $2000 donation from Waikato Women's Fund (WWF).

The WWF describes itself as a giving circle powered by Momentum Waikato.

The House of Grace Hamilton is a private retreat able to host four young women aged 12 to 23 as they prepare for childbirth and plan their future. It is managed by 'house parents' Tracey and Bruce, who live on site with their own two children.

"We believe in the potential of every young woman and we are so thankful for this grant from the Waikato Women's Fund," The House of Grace Hamilton supervisor Michelle Torckler said.

Activating its granting policy for the first time since its July 2018 launch, the WWF sought its members' views and feedback on which organisations and initiatives most closely aligned with its strategic priorities of 'keeping women safe' and 'keeping women well'.

The resulting suggestions were considered by the WWF committee, who then nominated two organisations for a full membership vote to determine the grant recipient.

WWF Committee members Melissa Gibson and Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau visited The House of Grace Hamilton to give Michelle the news that they had been chosen.

Following a house tour and meeting with the staff and a young mother, Rachel said that many worthy organisations deliver services in the region for teen mothers, but the intimacy and support provided by The House of Grace was "very special and unlike any other service we know of".

The WWF giving circle actively invites its members to participate in how its income is to be distributed to achieve the Fund's vision. It's a unique approach to charitable grant-making and a drawcard for donors who want to be involved and informed in their giving.

While the scale of WWF's grants are modest as it nurtures its fledgling endowment fund, the active participation of donors and their ability to influence where grants make a difference is proving effective and popular, they said.

Anyone of any gender interested in joining the Waikato Women's Fund and being a part of future grant-making can donate.

Join online at www.waikatowomensfund.nz/donate