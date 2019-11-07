Night works are planned for State Highway 1 between Te Kauwhata and Hampton Downs over the next two nights after new seal melted and lifted.

Remedial works are needed on the Longswamp section of the Waikato Expressway, where final surfacing is under way ahead of project completion.

NZ Transport Agency Waikato Portfolio Manager Darryl Coalter says road users can expect delays and should allow extra time for their journeys.

Alternatively, inter-regional travellers may consider using State Highway 2 and State Highway 27 to avoid the area.

"Current asphalt work on the southbound lanes sees all traffic sharing the northbound lanes.

However, high temperatures and the slowing traffic caused the seal to lift in places on Tuesday afternoon.

"Our contractor doubled resources on Wednesday to keep the lanes watered and as cool as possible.

"Reducing the heat of the road reduces the bitumen uplift.

"Where required, traffic was also stopped to allow additional chip to be placed. Contractors worked as quickly as possible to minimise delays.

"Traffic flowed much better on Wednesday and we are working to maintain this ahead of repair works tonight and tomorrow."

Saturday night is a contingency date, if needed.

"We are also investigating the potential to accelerate the final-seal programme to complete all asphalting – on both northbound and southbound lanes – before Christmas.

"This would be subject to weather and the availability of crews," Mr Coalter says.

The Transport Agency says kerosene or baby oil can be used to remove spots of bitumen on cars.