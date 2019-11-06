The legacy of Nelson Mandela will be celebrated when the Soweto Gospel Choir performs in Whanganui next March.

The Soweto Gospel Choir's Freedom tour is in honour of Mandela, the father of their rainbow nation, and South Africa's struggle for freedom.

The choir will perform at the Royal Wanganui Opera House on Saturday, March 21, as part of its New Zealand tour.

Freedom won the 2019 Grammy Award for best world music album. The 18-strong choir has performed with artists as diverse as U2, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, Ben Harper, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Josh Groban.

Advertisement

"The Soweto Gospel Choir members are thrilled to return to New Zealand," producer Andrew Kay said.

"The group continues to inspire fans worldwide. We hope that our uplifting message of hope, faith, and joy reaches audiences new and old on this special return visit as we celebrate the legacy of the great Nelson Mandela."

The choir performs both traditional and contemporary music, and performs in six of South Africa's 11 official languages.

During the first half of the concert, the choir will perform Songs of the Free, a rousing programme celebrating the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela. The second half consists of international gospel classics including the group's hair-raising take on Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

Tickets are available from www.ticketek.co.nz or 0800 Ticketek.