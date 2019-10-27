Whanganui has been crowned New Zealand's most beautiful city by Keep New Zealand Beautiful and a key deciding point for judges was the district's sustainability efforts. Chronicle reporter Lucy Drake took to the streets to find out how people are feeling about this new bragging right and what they think of Whanganui's sustainability initiatives.

Sandra Thocolich

You need to leave to really appreciate it. It's a beautiful place and very clean. We need to improve our relationships though, the people, because even though we have a beautiful city, it hasn't been very good for crime. But other than that it's beautiful."

Ken Crafar

I think [Whanganui is beautiful] because of places like Virginia Lake, the river running through it. I think hillside elevations, like St John's Hill, Bastia Hill, Durie Hill, the proximity to the sea and I think it's a combination. We've had a lifestyle that tends to be one that respects the past and our surroundings shown through our old buildings.

Caroline Rhodes

It's got lovely historical buildings that are quite unique to New Zealand and obviously the river, our awa, and that's important to Maori people here which is kind of partially spiritual which is quite cool. We've got an awesome climate, it's central to different places, close to beach, mountains and Wellington's not too far away.

It's becoming sustainable. We certainly recycle with our children and they love going and smashing the bottles so that's something that will be instilled in them as they grow up, but kerbside recycling would be great.

Trevor Grainger

I think it has come along really well, it's very historical. They were doing recycling 15 years ago and it's got even more sustainable now and I think that's a credit to Whanganui. When you drive around the city and you see this type of weather, it is a beautiful place.

Ron Cheatley

I've always thought it's the most beautiful city. It's obviously got a heap of a lot of history which I like and there are some nice beauty spots around the town. I think Virginia Lake is a standout. I think we've still got a way to go [with sustainability] but the world does doesn't it but I think we've done some good things in recent times which added to the reason we won that award.

Lee Spring

It's beautiful and the people are good. For example, I was up early going through the Ave and people just say hello and you don't get that really anywhere else. I think we're sustainable with projects like the resource recovery centre.