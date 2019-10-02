Whanganui commuters can enjoy a week of free bus travel next week.

Horizons Regional Council has made some changes to its Whanganui urban bus service, introducing several additional evening and weekend services, and is marking the improvements with the free travel week.

Councillor Nicola Patrick says the changes follow a review which brought demand from the Whanganui community for increased weekend services, and an increase of the number of services to outlying suburbs.

"From October 7, new evening services will be added to the Castlecliff, Aramoho and Whanganui East routes," Patrick said.

Advertisement

"Additional weekend services will also be added to the Combined Saturday, Castlecliff and Whanganui East routes, a slight route change has been made to the Aramoho Orange service, and a new afternoon service has been added to the weekday Springvale/St Johns route.

"To celebrate these improvements, and the renewed contract with current bus operator Tranzit, bus travel for all passengers will be free from Monday to Saturday, October 7-12."

Tranzit Coachlines Whanganui director James Snelgrove said he hoped people would try using the buses during the free travel week and into the future.

Timetables are available from the i-Site, on board the bus, and Horizons' website.